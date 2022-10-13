Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 85.4% in September

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 175,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,801 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,590 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.