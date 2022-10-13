Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of IPKW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $44.74.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
