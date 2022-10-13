Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPKW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

