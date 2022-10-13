Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

