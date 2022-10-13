Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 27,818.2% in September

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a growth of 27,818.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 32,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,522. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

