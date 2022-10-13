Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

