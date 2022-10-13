Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,528,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,301,000.

