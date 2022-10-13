Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,834,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,067,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,217. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

