Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 554,816 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 375,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 307,582 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

