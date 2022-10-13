Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.88.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $190.38. 2,060,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,347. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

