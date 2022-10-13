Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 580.6% in September

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 580.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 230,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,953. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.