Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 35,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intertek Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

