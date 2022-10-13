Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 35,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $79.60.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.