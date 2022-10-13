Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPG. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

IPG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 35,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,227. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

