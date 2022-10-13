International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Bank of America

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

IP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 40,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,043. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $56.57.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 93,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

