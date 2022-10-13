International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 3890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

