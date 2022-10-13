Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Interface from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,991. The company has a market cap of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 54.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

