Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

