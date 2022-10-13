Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 597,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

