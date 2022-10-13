Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.59.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.95. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

