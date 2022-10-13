Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 62,273,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,964,938. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

