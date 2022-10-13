Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 1,986,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

