Insmed Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insmed Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.