Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) President Sells 12,968 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amplitude Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 375,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
