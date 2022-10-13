Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) President Sells 12,968 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amplitude Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 375,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $7,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

