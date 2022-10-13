Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases 43 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 43 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($181.33).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($179.80).

On Friday, August 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($179.80).

On Monday, July 25th, Andrew Beach purchased 5,046 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71).

SThree Stock Up 1.7 %

LON STEM traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 351.50 ($4.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.09. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.75.

SThree Cuts Dividend

About SThree

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.