Insider Buying: Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Acquires 101,000 Shares of Stock

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Rating) insider Doron Eldar acquired 101,000 shares of Dotz Nano stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,967.00 ($18,858.04).
Dotz Nano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.
About Dotz Nano
Further Reading
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Dotz Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotz Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.