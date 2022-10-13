Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 100306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$142.67 million and a PE ratio of 23.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski acquired 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.