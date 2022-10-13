Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Inogen stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.62.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
