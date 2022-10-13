Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Inogen stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

