Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

