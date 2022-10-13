InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.50 million-$120.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 242,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in InMode by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

