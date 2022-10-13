Injective Reaches Market Cap of $127.23 Million (INJ)

Injective (INJ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Injective has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Injective has a market cap of $127.23 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00009092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.31 or 0.99997881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Injective Token Profile

INJ is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective’s official website is injective.com. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.71483185 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,422,480.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.