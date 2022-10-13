Injective Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective (INJ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Injective token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00009279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Injective has a total market cap of $129.69 million and $9.33 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.52 or 0.99984318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022954 BTC.

About Injective

Injective (CRYPTO:INJ) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective is injective.com. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.79848632 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $17,510,714.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

