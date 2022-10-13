Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Trading Up 2.7%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.57. 95,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,683,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after buying an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

