Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 425,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,683,978. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

