IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $70,333.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IndiGG (INDI) is a cryptocurrency . IndiGG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IndiGG is 0.12143488 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $66,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indi.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

