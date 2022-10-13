Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.14

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 17456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
