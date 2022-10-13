IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.58

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 50811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IMV Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

