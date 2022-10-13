IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.58

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 50811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
IMV Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
