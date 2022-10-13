Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 7,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,649.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,210. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.