Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$80.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.75.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 815,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$40.96 and a 12-month high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 11.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

