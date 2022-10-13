Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$80.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.75.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 815,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$40.96 and a 12-month high of C$72.96.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Stories
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.