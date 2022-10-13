Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 2,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,020 ($24.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £19.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,905.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,032 ($24.55).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

