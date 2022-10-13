Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Immix Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.