Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 164,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,148. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Immersion by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

