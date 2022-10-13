Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Illumina by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 15.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.52. 37,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,316.28 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

