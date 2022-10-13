IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

IHI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

