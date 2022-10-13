IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

IESC traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. 47,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $622.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.29. IES has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

