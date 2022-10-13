IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.