IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.00.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
