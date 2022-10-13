IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $36.18 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 673,858,613.5007784 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is 0.0543256 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,505,939.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

