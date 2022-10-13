Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ideal Power Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of IPWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 31,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
