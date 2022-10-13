Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ideal Power Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of IPWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 31,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.