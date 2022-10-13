Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.03

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 175709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Ichor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

