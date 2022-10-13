Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.
Ichor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $677.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.05. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
About Ichor
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
