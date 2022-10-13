ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on December 2nd

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 993 ($12.00) on Thursday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 928 ($11.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.88). The company has a market cap of £680.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Janine Nicholls acquired 2,219 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). In other news, insider Janine Nicholls acquired 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($61,261.48). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,956.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

