ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.00

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 275043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,231,114. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.